This refers to the news report, ‘Eight soldiers martyred in Tank, S Waziristan’ (March 31). There has been a sharp increase in attacks on our soldiers deployed in South Waziristan. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has accepted responsibility for this attack. It must be mentioned that such attacks – on well-guarded compounds – have become a routine. The country cannot afford to lose its soldiers. That such terrorist attacks are increasing shows that we need to upgrade our security measures.
We now know that isolated checkposts and compounds are the main targets of the TTP. These places should be heavily mined and guarded. This step alone will play a big role in averting terrorist attacks.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
