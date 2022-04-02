CM’s resignation, assembly session illegal: PMLN

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said Friday the acceptance of Punjab chief minister’s resignation and the summoning of the Punjab Assembly session is unconstitutional.

Addressing a press conference late night, PMLN leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah said that under the constitution, the CM should have addressed his resignation to the governor, not the prime minister, adding the notification issuedby the services secretary is illegal. They said the CM must submit his resignation anew to the governor who should accept it and then proceed with further constitutional requirements including summoning of the assembly session. They warned they could move court if the secretary does not withdraw the illegal notification, accepting his error.

Saad Rafique said urgency on part of the assembly speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to become the chief minister is understandable, but “fair play” demands fulfilment of constitutional obligations.

They also said that PTI government was activating its activists to reach the D-Chowk against the assurance given by the attorney general to the Supreme Court that no parliamentarian would be stopped from reaching the National Assembly to cast vote on the no-confidence motion. They demanded the law-enforcement departments take note of the situation and act to avert violence.