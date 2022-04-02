Will again contest election, no matter who competes: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again contest the general elections, no matter who competes against them.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the PTI’s popularity has increased as compared to the opposition parties, adding that Imran Khan’s popularity has increased in every survey.

He said: “Our strategy is comprehensive till Sunday. Foreign power itself says Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent,” adding it would not be good if no-confidence motion fails.He said: “We will go to Karachi and show Asif Zardari’s clip, in which he said that the immigrants (Muhajirs) were absconders, who absconded from India to Pakistan.”

He said that he would also play his own clip featuring of what he said in reply to Asif Zardai’s remarks. “We are not weak like glass but strong as iron and we are sons of immigrants (Muhajir).”