PTI wins maximum seats in KP LG polls

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made a comeback in the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections by winning the majority of the seats, including the Abbottabad and Swat mayor slots, unofficial results showed on Friday.

The polls were held in the second phase in 18 districts, including Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Kurram, Orakzai, and North and South Waziristan districts.

The opposition parties faced defeat in most of the districts where PTI emerged victorious in many city and tehsil councils. The JUIF had won the highest number of city and tehsil councils in the first phase of the polls in December last year.

Prime minister Imran Khan congratulated chief minister Mahmood Khan and the PTI team on the victory in the polls.

“The people of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold themselves to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies," tweeted Imran Khan.

A large number of PTI workers took to the streets in Peshawar and other districts to celebrate the victory of their candidates and pledge support to the prime minister in the current political situation.

According to the results received from the different districts so far, PTI won over 25 out of 65 seats of the mayor and chairmen's tehsil councils in the second phase while more results were coming.

Eight independent candidates remained winners in different tehsils. In Swat, PTI won most of the tehsil councils by a huge margin. Kashif Ali of PTI won Barikot tehsil in Swat by getting 12,420 votes.

Shahid Ali of the ruling party was elected chairman of Babozai tehsil in Swat by securing 36, 938 votes. A PTI candidate Abdullah won with 48,358 votes in Matta tehsil of Swat. Afzal Hussain of the ruling party got 12,197 votes to win the slot of chairman of the Baizai tehsil council in Malakand district. Nasir Ali of PTI won the seat of chairman of the tehsil council Batkhela in Malakand with 15,994 votes.

Waqar Ahmad of the PTI bagged 16,080 votes to win the Alpuri tehsil council chairman seat in Shangla. Abdul Maula of PTI got 8,790 votes to win Pattan tehsil council’s slot in Shangla.

Sadeedur Rehman of PTI received 7,662 votes in Bisham tehsil council. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) won seven seats of tehsil chairmen.

According to unofficial results, the PMLN candidates succeeded in four tehsils of the Mansehra district while an independent candidate won the polls with its support.

The party grabbed a tehsil mayor seat in Abbottabad and one each tehsil chairman in Shangla and Upper Dir. Muhammad Zada of the PMLN was declared successful in Kalkot in Upper Dir while Bakht Alam grabbed the Chakisar tehsil seat in the Shangla district.

PMLN party provincial president Amir Muqam’s son failed to win his seat. Similarly, Shamoon Yar Khan, the son of former governor Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, also faced defeat in Abbottabad.

However, PMLN emerged victorious in Mansehra where it bagged four tehsil chairmen’s seats despite the fact Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had addressed a public meeting in connection with the election campaign a couple of days before the election even in violation of the election code of conduct.

Hazara is considered the stronghold of PMLN but except Mansehra, it could not come up to the expectations of the party leadership. Similarly in Malakand division where PMLN has pockets of supporters, the results are not satisfactory.

In the past, the PMLN won the national and provincial assembly seats from Swat, Shangla, Dir, Malakand and Chitral and it still has a solid vote bank in these districts. The PMLN provincial spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan accused the government of utilizing official machinery and resources.

Tahir Zeb of the Awami National Party got 5203 votes to win the top slot of Martung tehsil in Shangla. Shahzad Amanur Rehman of PTI received 25, 606 votes to win the top slot of Chitral tehsil in Lower Chitral.

In Upper Chitral, Sardar Hakeem Khan of PTI was victorious in Tehsil Mastuj by bagging 12,335 votes. Ashraf ud Din of PTI got 11,238 votes to win Lal Qila tehsil council in Lower Dir.

Feroz Shah of PTI received 15,518 votes and was elected chairman of Adenzai tehsil council in Lower Dir.

Another PTI candidate Asim Shoaib got 19,702 votes to win the Balambat tehsil in Lower Dir.

Ashfaq Rahim of PTI received 7,386 votes to win the Khaal tehsil in Lower Dir.

In Munda tehsil of Lower Dir, Inayatullah of ANP won the polls by bagging 9,326 votes.

Saeed Ahmad of JI got 12155 votes to win tehsil council Samar Bagh in Dir Lower.

In Dir Upper, Rafiullah Khan of JI got 1,2101 votes to win Dir tehsil slot.

Jahan Alam of JI got 6,980 votes to win the Barawal tehsil chairman slot in Upper Dir.

Abdul Latif of PTI received 13,748 votes to win the Larjam tehsil slot in Dir Upper.

In Dargai, Malakand, PTI candidate Mohammad Islam won the elections with 23,909 votes.

Independent candidate Dilbar Khan bagged 3,462 votes to win Darband tehsil chairmanship in Mansehra.

Hissam Salahuddin of PTI won the slot in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra by bagging 15,009 votes.

An independent contender Momin Gul won the Hassanzai tehsil in Torghar with 4,272 votes.

Another independent candidate Shah Zameen won the Dour Mera tehsil chairmanship in Torghar. He received 2,400 votes.

Junaid Ahmad of PTI was successful in Lower Tanawal tehsil in Abbottabad by bagging 10,009 votes.

Independent candidate Mohammad Uzair won the slot for chairman of Seo tehsil council in Kohistan Upper with 3213 votes, followed by 1906 votes of Munawwar Shah from Qaumi Watan Party.

In Upper Kohistan, Asadullah Qureshi of Qaumi Watan Party won the Harban Basha tehsil counsil slot with 1,750 votes.

Anwarul Haq of JUIF got 1,915 votes to win Kandia tehsil chairmanship in Upper Kohistan.

In Bankad Ranolia tehsil in Lower Kohistan, Fazal Wahab of JUIF emerged victorious with 5,324.

Mohammad Khan of JUIF won tehsil council of Judbah Torghar with 2,844 votes followed by 2,336 of Taimur Khan of PMLN.

Bilal Khan an independent candidate won by securing 1,517 votes in Tehsil Razmak North Waziristan.

Mohammad Tariq of Rah e Haq Party won the Lower Orakzai tehsil with securing 13559 votes.

Mohammad Tahir of JUIF received 6,429 votes to win the tehsil council chairmanship of Upper Orakzai.

Irfan Uddin of JUIF was elected chairman of the tehsil council of Timergara in Lower Dir with 10,901 votes, followed by Kashif Kamal of PTI who grabbed 10,465 votes.

In Shiringal Dir Upper, Shah Wali of PPP won the tehsil council with 6534 votes.

Muzmmil Hussain of MWM Pakistan won the tehsil council Upper Kurram by obtaining 28,472 votes.

Nek Zaman Haqqani of JUIF won the Miranshah tehsil in North Waziristan by getting 10226 votes.

Independent candidate Rahmatullah won the tehsil council of Pattan in Lower Kohistan with 7,248 votes followed by Khan Member of JUIF who bagged 5,908 votes.

The JUIF had won the highest number of seats of mayor and chairmen of tehsil councils in the first phase of the LG elections in Peshawar and 16 other districts in December, followed by the PTI.

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikander Sultan Raja on Friday praised the police, army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and all the government departments for holding peacefully the 2nd phase of the LG elections in 18 districts.

Polling was mostly peacefully all over KP with a few minor incidents reported in some districts.