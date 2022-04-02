Anti-US rallies held by PTI over ‘threat letter’

The PTI Peshawar is staging an anti-US rally in Peshawar. -- Twitter

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) elected representatives on Friday staged protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the United States for its alleged threat letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was after a long time that anti-US rallies were held at different places and this time, the protest demonstrations were not organised by any religious party such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) or Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), but it was the ruling PTI and its elected representatives that arranged these demonstrations.

Besides expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan, the PTI activists wanted to celebrate the success of the party candidates in the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Khan and PTI MPA from Peshawar Fazal Elahi Khan led separate demonstrations in the provincial capital.

The PTI workers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the US. They criticised the US and its leadership for allegedly threatening an elected prime minister and interfering in internal policies of a sovereign country.



The elected representatives said they could go hungry but would never allow any country to dictate their leadership. The protest demonstrations caused traffic jams in different places in Peshawar and Mardan and people were stuck in their vehicles for more than two hours.

Meanwhile, an audio message of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan went viral in which he could be heard asking the PTI elected representatives to organise demonstrations after the Friday prayer to celebrate the party success in the second phase of local government elections and also against the US and the dissident PTI parliamentarians.

The chief minister was heard in the audio message as saying that it was the order of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Our correspondent adds from Karachi: The PTI Sindh chapter also took out a rally in Karachi to show solidarity with PM Imran to his ‘independent and sovereign foreign policy approach’ for Pakistan.

The rally titled ‘Karawan-e-Wafa’ was started at the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminated at Teen Talwar after passing through different areas, including Teen Hatti, Lasbela, Nazimabad, Banaras and Five Star Chowrangi.