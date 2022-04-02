Fake viral video of Maryam

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency on an application seeking registration of a case against the persons involved in doctoring a video of the PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The Judge Rai Yasin issued a notice to the FIA on a petition filed by PMLN lawyer Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar. The PM’s advisor Zulfi Bukhari, Humaima Malik and others were made the respondents in the petition.

It was stated in the petition that an edited video was made viral on social media in a bid to tarnish the reputation of Maryam Nawaz. The petitioner prayed that a case should be registered against the accused under the Cyber Crime Act.