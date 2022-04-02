Litigation process should be completed in a year: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah

KARACHI: Supreme Court’s judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday said that completion of litigation process from trial court to appellate courts within a year would revolutionise the entire country.

Addressing a conference on technology for justice forum organised by Justice Project Pakistan at local hotel, SC judge said the time has come to introduce modern technologies in dispensation of justice at every level of the judiciary.

He said that judiciary needed to be efficient, smart and intelligent for deciding the cases, adding, “If litigation process is completed within six months to one year from civil court to Supreme Court, it will place everything in the country in order.”

He urged the technology experts to keep in mind the court infrastructure and make applications, which could reduce the problems of the litigants. He said that modern technology should be used for digitisation of records and fixation of cases before the courts in transparent manner, adding that it would help improve the judicial system in the country.

He said that the issue of adjournment of cases should be addressed which will ultimately resolve as many as 80% problems in the judicial system. Justice Shah was of the view that 2.2 million cases could not be decided by the courts, therefore, the cases needed to be decided through mediation, alternate dispute resolution or use of modern technology.

On the occasion, Sindh High Court’s judge Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar said that SHC had also introduced case flow management system and digitisation of court records. He said that frivolous litigation was also one of the cause of delay in dispensation of justice thus a mechanism should be evolved for placing the cases of regular hearing before courts. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sindh High Court Bar Association President Shahab Sarki and others also addressed the conference.