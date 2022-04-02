NCOC hands over its role to NIH

Islamabad; After two years of successful operations and response to Covid-19, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was established in March 2020 as a nerve center to synergize and articulate a unified national effort against the pandemic and to implement the decisions of the National Coordination Committee when the deadly virus had started spreading globally, handed over its functions, roles, and responsibilities to the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The first session of PHEOC was held here Friday. NIH has been actively involved in supporting NCOC on all technical areas of response since the pandemic began, including surveillance, diagnostic, genomics, infection prevention and control, points of entry, vaccine trials and production. In order to ensure a smooth transition of operations and functions, there has been continuous coordination over the last two months.

“The cessation and scaling down of NCOC does not mean in any way that the pandemic is over. The PHEOC, NIH, will continue to monitor the situation and update the recommendations and response activities as applicable. To ensure that the pandemic situation is controlled, Covid-19 vaccination will remain mandatory and the conditions to get vaccinated will remain in force. Public needs to continue and implement the standard precautions as required against COVID-19,” a press release issued by NIH states.