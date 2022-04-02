USC limits subsidised items during Ramazan

Islamabad: After showing a Computerised National Identity Card (NIC), a family could purchase only two-litre cooking oil, five kilograms of ghee, five kilograms of sugar, and 40-kilograms ‘atta’ during Ramazan otherwise concerned department will take strict action against the store staff, stated the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) notification issued here on Friday.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is selling 19 essential food items at prices lower than the open market under its Ramazan Relief Package. But, imposition of purchasing limitations has shattered all hopes of poor people as they had been waiting in long queues since morning.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has been directed to implement this notification immediately. The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Muhammad Farasat told ‘The News’ that USC has imposed purchasing limitations so that majority of consumers can take the benefits of subsidy. A buyer could purchase only 2-liter cooking oil, five-kilogram ghee, five-kilogram sugar, and 40-kilogram ‘Atta’ in a month but after showing National Identity Card (NIC), he confirmed. If store staff violates this order, we will take strict action against them, he warned.

According to Ramazan Relief Package, a 20kg wheat flour bag would be provided to customers at Rs950 against Rs1100 and Rs1450 in the open market. Similarly, the 1-kg of sugar would be sold at the rate of Rs85 against Rs90 and Rs93 in the open market.

The rate of 1-kg subsidized ghee at a USC outlet would be Rs260 in comparison with Rs460 in the open market.

The price of one litre of edible oil at a USC outlet during the month of Ramazan would be Rs407 instead of Rs494. Under the package, the USC is also offering white gram at Rs213 per kg. In the open market, the rate of white gram is between Rs250 and Rs260.

Likewise, Besan (Chakki) would be available at a price of Rs170 per kg during Ramazan instead of between Rs190 and Rs220. The price of 1kg of Dal Channa would be Rs162 at a USC outlet against the open market rate of Rs180 to Rs190. Similarly, 1-kg of Dal Moong Washed would be sold at Rs170. In the open market, its price is between Rs180 and Rs200.

The rate of Dal Mash Washed at a USC outlet would be Rs268 per kg against the market rate of between Rs280 and Rs320. Dal Masoor at a USC outlet would be offered at Rs215 per kg. In the open market, its rate is between Rs250 and Rs280.

Dates would be available in ample quantity at all USC stores at Rs140 per kg. In the open market, the selling price ranges between Rs200 and Rs240. The USC is offering tea (950gm) at Rs1042 while in the open market, it is available at Rs1150 (950gm). Several other items like packed milk, squashes, spices, etc. are available at fewer prices than in the open market shops.