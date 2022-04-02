Man kills wife in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man killed his wife through hanging over domestic quarrels in Misri Banda area. Police while quoting mother of the deceased said that Sumera, a mother of three children, was hanged by his husband Gulrez. Her body was later shifted to District Headquarter Hospital. The police said Gulrez was later arrested in the murder case. Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide by jumping into river while a child was electrocuted in separate incident. The 23-year-old Sameer, a resident of Armour Colony, jumped into the river. The rescue personnel were trying to recover the body from the river till the filing of this report.
