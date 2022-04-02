Man kills wife in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man killed his wife through hanging over domestic quarrels in Misri Banda area. Police while quoting mother of the deceased said that Sumera, a mother of three children, was hanged by his husband Gulrez. Her body was lat­er shifted to District Headquarter Hospital. The police said Gulrez was later arrested in the murder case. Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide by jumping into river while a child was electrocuted in separate incident. The 23-year-old Sameer, a resident of Armour Colony, jumped into the river. The rescue personnel were trying to recover the body from the river till the filing of this report.