Youth killed as truck hits bike

LAHORE: A 19-year-old youth was killed in a road accident on Friday in the Baghbanpura area. The victim identified as Awais, a resident of Mananwala, was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached Ring Road Baghbanpura, a truck hit him. The victim fell down and succumbed to injuries.
FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes after a fire erupted in a house near Ayub Chowk. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house near General Hospital. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a plaza in Azam Cloth Market on Friday. First Response Fire team put out the fire. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the seven-storey plaza.
The fire intensified due to the presence of blankets, sheets and polyester in the warehouse. The exit and entry into the plaza was extremely challenging for the firefighters. Around 12 emergency vehicles and 35 rescuers partook in the fire operation.
ISLAMABAD: All independent economists termed Labour Force Survey the most “flawed and controversial.” The survey...
LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, whose cable pertaining to his...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production orders for Ali Wazir, Member of the House...
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to federal secretary...
LAHORE: Independent MPA from PP-184 Okara, Jugnu Mohsin on Friday joined the PMLN, expressing complete confidence in...
