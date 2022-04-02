Medical camp held at QAU

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) conducted a medical camp at Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, for students, faculty, management and employees of the university, says a press release.

A large number of people benefitted from the medical camp where medical services including nutrition consultation, dental checkup, bone strength testing, BMI body fat calculation and awareness on community hygiene were provided to everyone coming to the medical camp. The partakers thanked the hospital management expressing their wish to have more such medical camps on a regular basis.

Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali and other senior management personnel visited the camp. From ANTH, Director Colonel (r) Dr. Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi and Deputy Director Dr. Areej Neyazi also visited the camp. QAU’s Registrar Raja Qaiser and Principal Medical Officer Dr. Noreen Rizwan as well as ANTH’s in charge of BD Mudassar Farooq were in attendance.

Dr. Areej told media that ANTH provides World Class health facilities to everyone at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to various communities to raise health awareness.

The vice chancellor thanked ANTH management for organizing a useful medical camp at QAU and appreciated ANTH’s efforts for raising awareness about preventive measures among masses to help them lead healthy life.

Both organsations’ management expressed deep gratitude to each other and resolved to strengthen their relationship by expanding collaboration in the fields of research, sciences, medical education, training and development in coming days.