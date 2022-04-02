Annual flower show at Morgah Club

Rawalpindi : The 73rd Annual Flower Show of Morgah Club, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) was held on Friday, at Morgah Club, here, says a press release.

In the welcome address, Sardar Lall Khan, secretary Morgah Club, stated that employees of the company, their families and horticulture department take part in this flower show with zeal every year that gives festive view due to their continuous efforts in spring. He said that such kind of activities create love for nature and enhance the aesthetic sense among youth.

Moreover, ARL plays its role in protection of environment as corporate social responsibility along with business activities. In 2019, establishment of Attock Institute of Horticulture (AIH) which provides trainings not only to the gardeners employed by the group companies, but also professionals from horticulture field and amateur gardeners and so far more than 300 persons have been trained at this institution. Establishment of Morgah Biodiversity Park is playing an important role in conserving the biodiversity of the Potohar region and this park is worth a visit; not only for its scenic beauty but also for knowledge about the exotic and medicinal plants of this area.

He further said that recycled water is used through drip and sprinkler irrigation in orchards that includes organic vegetable farm and olive orchard.

Moreover, a new 32 acres family park is being planned at Shahpure water pumping station for healthy environment of the area. ARL horticulture section plants 10 to 12 thousand saplings every year as part of the green plan. We are also providing potable water and health care services to the surrounding communities. For generation of environment friendly energy resources ARL is increasing the use of solar panels with the collaboration of Attock Energy Pvt. Limited.

In the end President Morgah Club, M Adil Khattak distributed prizes among the winners of the gardens and flower competitions.