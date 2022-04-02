Conference on linguistic, literary and pedagogical turns held at UW

Wah : Department of English, University of Wah (UW) organised second International Conference on Linguistic, Literary and Pedagogical Turns, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Anwar-Ul Hassan Gilani, vice chancellor, University of Haripur, graced the inaugural ceremony as chief guest while Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, vice chancellor, University of Swabi was the guest of honor/keynote speaker.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, vice chancellor, UW, and patron-in-chief, SICOLLAPT-2022 along with Dr. Rasib Mahmood, chairperson English and conference chair, welcomed the worthy guests.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi in his welcome note, reiterated his vision of making UW a research-intensive institution and highlighted UW’s core commitment to quality education.

Keynote speakers from across the globe joined the conference in virtual mode including Malaysia, Italy, Iran, KSA, Turkmenistan, US, Oman, Nigeria and Tunisia.

With more than 40 international scholars and 67 local presenters, the conference displayed a galaxy of researchers, participants and attendees from across the country and abroad. The conference was streamed live via Zoom on UW official Facebook page. Hundreds of participants zealously participated and provided their positive feedback.