Devcom awards eight professionals second PAMPA

Islamabad : Eight dedicated professionals serving the mountain communities and putting their best efforts into the conservation and development of mountain ecosystems were awarded with 2nd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards (PAMPA) on Thursday.

Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) organised the awards ceremony as the last event of 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival (PMF), globally known as the world’s largest festival of mountains and its communities.

This year the festival was supported by the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the Westminster Academy Islamabad.

The guests of honour included Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) chairman Shoaib Sultan Khan who in the guru of rural community development regime in Pakistan. Well-known biodiversity experts, mountain communities and students from universities and colleges participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and founder PAMPA Munir Ahmed said: “Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards were launched in 2019 to recognise the services par excellence of the individuals who have rendered their services to mountain conservation and uplift the communities over the decades. We don’t have any system of recognition and encouragement to the marvelous people of mountains.

The PAMPA was launched to fill the void, initially with five categories. They are Agostino Da Polenza Mountain Conservation Award. Zahid Baig Mirza (National) and Khwaja Lashkar Hussain Azad from AJK (Regional) were the winners for mountain ecosystems conservation. Shoaib Sultan Khan Community Development Award encourages grassroots development. Bibi Hussan (Gulmit) and Hasina Haider (Shiger) won this year for their services to mountain women development and empowerment. Nazir Sabir Mountaineering Award promotes and mainstream adventure tourism and hardcore mountaineering in Pakistan’s high mountains.

Pakistan young mountaineer Sirbaz Khan was chosen by the committee headed by Nazir Sabir. Sirbaz has scaled eight highest peaks of thirteen.

Muhammad Iqbal, having 45 years of services to mountaineering and adventure trekking in Pakistan, won the Ashraf Aman Sustainable Mountain Tourism Award.

The winners of the Ustad Jan Ali Mountain Music Award will be announced soon.” Munir Ahmed said, Devcom-Pakistan’s PAPMA is tribute to the living legends for their lifelong services to promote sustainable mountain development and conservation practices, adventure tourism, mountaineering, community development, and cultural promotion. We need to recognise the services of individuals and organisations that have played their key role to inspire others for mountain conservation and development.

Appreciating the Devcom-Pakistan and PAMPA founder, Shoaib Sultan Khan said, awards are surprising encouragement to the people who are only known to their respective communities. They are being given space and value in the federal capital by an individual’s efforts. Good to see some national organizations coming forward to support it. This initiative needs much more support for its sustainability and growth as an institution. He suggested focusing on community development for a socio-economic change in the mountain region.