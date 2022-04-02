Equipping youth with latest information, technology stressed

Islamabad : The inaugural ceremony of the state-of-the-art campus of Bahria University was held at H-11 Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat Rector Bahria University, Engineer Waheed Ahmed Mangi Director General Planning & Development Higher Education Commission, Rear Admiral Tariq Mahmood DG Maritime Technology Complex, Engineer Nasir Mehmood Khan Secretary/ Registrar Pakistan Engineering Council, Ex Rectors of Bahria University, senior serving and retired Naval and Civil Officers and Dean & Faculty Members Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were also present on the occasion.

During the welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat apprised the audience that BU’s H-11 Campus has been dedicated to the faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

He also informed that the campus covers an area of 4 acres which comprises two Academic Blocks, a Girls Hostel with an accommodation capacity of around 184 female students, 22 fully equipped Lecture Halls, 21 Labs with modern hardware and software tools, well- furnished Faculty Offices and a central two-floor Library. Moreover, some other allied facilities such as the Auditorium, Sick Bay, Conference Room, Student Support Centre, Administration Offices, separate male and female Common Rooms, Faculty and Students Cafes, and Day Care Centre are also available. Separate courts for Basketball, Futsal, Badminton, and Ladies' Gym are also functional in the newly built H-11 Campus.

Rector Bahria University also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and HEC for ensuring the availability of funds for the establishment of the new BU Campus. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi lauded the efforts of Bahria University for laying the foundation of a separate BU Campus for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences which is another accomplished milestone in the history of BU.

The Admiral emphasised that it is the need of the hour to not only equip our young generation with the latest information and technology but also to prepare them to think analytically, creatively, and critically in order to keep pace with the contemporary world.

Chief of the Naval Staff further highlighted that there is a great deal of learning from Chinese Universities in terms of conducting research, split-degree programmes, and pattern of study sessions at BU. He emphasized that Bahria University faculty needs to inculcate in students, the quest of making tangible contributions in practical fields to make Pakistan a success.

This year, Bahria University has completed 22 years of educational excellence with its multi-purpose campuses in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Constituent Units with the strength of over 19,000 plus students. The establishment and commencement of the H -11 Campus is an obvious step toward providing quality education and speaks high of the hard work and dedication of management and faculty members of Bahria University.