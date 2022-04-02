ICT admin to set up 10 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration would establish some 10 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars at various locations across the city to provide edible items to residents at cheap prices during Ramazan.

It was decided in a meeting, held the other day under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat under the directions of chief commissioner, Islamabad, Amer Ali Ahmed to provide relief to the masses during the holy month.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners (ac), deputy director of food, representatives of the market committee, and officials of civil administration.

The bazaars were being set up in collaboration with Capital Development Authority in sectors G-6, G-7, G-9, E-11 Bharakahu, Sahala, Taramri Chowk, PWD, and Tarnol, where vegetables, fruits, and other essential edibles would be available at cheaper rates than the market price, ac secretariat, Aneel Saeed told APP on Friday.

He said teams were constituted to check the prices of various edibles displayed at stalls in the bazaars.

Strict action would be taken against profiteering.

"The main purpose of bazaars is to ensure availability of essential kitchen items to the general public at controlled rates during the holy month of Ramazan," he added.

The market committee would ensure constant food supply in all bazaars.

Stalls of Utility Stores Corporation shall also be established in each bazaar.

Similarly, secretaries of respective union councils and concerned staff of Municipal Administration Directorate would be available to provide necessary support in that regard.

Meanwhile, traders have assured the administration of full cooperation to ensure the supply of food items in the bazaars at controlled rates throughout the holy month.

The AC Aneel said traders were asked to avoid hoardings of commodities and declared their stock to the market committee.

To a query, he said a plan is underway to make weekly bazaars operational throughout the week to provide relief to the masses across the month.

About the process of allotment of stalls, he said interested parties/ candidates may contact their respective union council in that regard.