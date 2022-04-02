Moot on Education and Teaching in Times of Uncertainty begins

LAHORE:The 10th international conference "Education and Teaching in Times of Uncertainty: Preparing for the Future" got underway at University of Education, here on Friday.

Eminent academics, scholars and teachers from across Pakistan, along with the United Kingdom and Australia are attending the conference, which runs from April 1 to 8, 2022. Top researchers will present 75 research papers during the 8-day international conference.

The University of Home Economics (UHE) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, which was presided over by University of Education (UOE) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that the University of Education once again proved its uniqueness by holding this international conference on education. She said no nation or country could develop without education and an excellent system was required for the promotion and development of education, for which higher education institutions have to come forward to achieve the objective.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the theme of this year's conference was very important because of the challenges that the world may face in future. The solution lies in the development of education and research. Chief organiser of the Conference Director, Division of Education Dr Ayaz Khan and others also addressed the ceremony. A large number of people from different occupations including students were also present on the occasion.

104 companies take part in UET career fair: UET Lahore’s Career Fair 2022 was held on the university campus here on Friday in which some 104 companies participated. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the career fair and visited 161 stalls set by 104 companies. On the occasion, he talked to the representatives from the companies about placement of UET graduates in their organisations.

The companies included from software and IT, Chemical and Polymer, Textile, construction, Steel and educational consultant etc. Over 50 companies conducted on-spot interviews for recruitment, around 20 companies conducted recruitment tests, and the remaining companies organised orientation sessions for the students.

Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar also appreciated the efforts of the Chair and Co-chair of the organising team Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan and Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser and other team members, including teachers, staff, and over 50 student volunteers for planning and managing the event.