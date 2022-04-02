Global Laser Run City Tour 2022 concludes

LAHORE:The competitions of Global Laser Run City Tour 2022 were held under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in Gujranwala on the other day.

Commissioner of Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta was the chief guest of the final competitions. President Chamber of Commerce Gujranwala Shoaib Butt, M Afzal, President Modern Pentathlon Association Gujranwala, Hafeez Bhatti, M Shahbaz, Mian Rizwan, Syed Amir Shah, Secretary General PMPF Ch Zahoor Ahmed and Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Manzar Farid Shah were also present in the event.

As many as 420 players of different age categories participated in the event. In the U-14 contest, M Ali won first position, Farooq Ahmed second and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman got third position. In the U-15 event, Shaheer Ahmed grabbed first spot, Qaiser Ali second and Ibrahim third. In U-16 Usman Ali first, Shahbaz Ahmed second, Ali Hasnain third. In U-17 M Ali first, Omar Farooq came second, Asad Ali third. Subhan got first position in U-19, Zohaib Ayub second, M Danish third. In the Junior category, Zainul Abidin, Amir Hamza and Dilbar Hussain got first, second and third positions respectively.

Addressing the athletes, Commissioner Ehsan Bhutta said that participation of such a large number of children in the laser run event is a welcome sign. We will conduct laser run events in line with the vision of the International Federation of Modern Pentathlon, he said. Olympian Shah Mohammad, Mubashir Ali, Qaiser Ali, Azra Nasir, Kiran Gill, Umair and M Shahbaz played a key role in the successful organization of the event.