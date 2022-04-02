Development schemes worth Rs38.62 billion approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved various development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs38.622 billion on Friday.

Out of them, two development schemes were of higher education and roads sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.621 billion and for five schemes of roads sector, an amount of Rs37.201 billion had been recommended for inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The approved development schemes included provision of 23 buses and 10 coasters in 13 boys & girls associate colleges in District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs490.400 million, re-construction / rehabilitation of road from Kuttia Farm to Rerka Baqir Chowk via Nawan Lok, Chaito and Jajja Mor i/c Links Bhoa Hassan, Dhunni Khurd, Kuttia Farm to Phalia Bherowal Road Via Burj Bakhat, Musa Kalan to Waryaam Kadhar Road, Kot Pindi Wala to Jang Busal, Dera Shanawar Sultan Kot Pindi Wala and Sadiqabad to Khairywal via Mailo Kohna and Matto Shareef, Tehsil Phalia, District Mandi Bahauddin (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.131 billion while construction of Metalled Road from Kharar Buzdar to Bewata District DG Khan at the cost of Rs2.685 billion, widening / improvement / rehabilitation / reconstruction of Khanewal – Kabirwala – Jhang Road up to District Boundary Khanewal, including Link to Motorway (M-4) District Khanewal at the cost of Rs3.730 billion, Dualisation of Road from Karam Dad Qureshi (N-70) to Layyah, District Muzaffargarh & Layyah at the cost of Rs23.342 billion and Dualisation of Road from Chandni Chowk to Dera Nawab Chowk to N-5 (Pakki Pull) Via Mehrab Wala, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs7.444 billion have been cleared and recommended for its inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Katas Raj Temple opens after renovation: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed has inaugurated the Katas Raj Temple after completion of uplifting and maintenance work.

The work completed at KRTs was widely appreciated and acknowledged by local administration, civil society and government officials. A sizeable gathering was also present at the inaugural ceremony. The chairman congratulated the Hindu community on the up-gradation and restoration of the temple.