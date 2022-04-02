PTI govt most stable in history, claims minister

LAHORE:The incumbent government is the most economically stable in the history of the province as it has increased development funds by Rs100 billion in one year. Alongside, the prudent use of development funds has yielded positive results; reforms in the public finance management system have further improved the economic situation of the province. Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht expressed these views while talking to the media at a seminar held at a hotel here on Friday.

The minister said the increase in the province's own revenue, despite corona related relief, was a testament to public support for government policies. The price-hike was the spin-off of the global crises resulting in the backdrop of corona rather than the supposed incompetence of the government, which has taken public-centric measures to tackle this menace.

The provincial minister told the media that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) was continuing its journey of success this year too as it has collected Rs13.03 billion in the month of March and recorded a 16% increase in the revenue collected from July to March last year. This was, undoubtedly, the result of the government's policy of maintaining close collaboration with stakeholders, he maintained.

The minister expressed hope that the authority would be able to collect more taxes than its target this year, adding that the government was spending an increase in provincial revenue on the provision of public services. It is sanguine that the target of providing treatment facilities to 100 percent of the people in Punjab on health card has been achieved; he noted.

He mentioned that 313 Ramazan bazaars have been set up where food items were available at subsidised rates. These bazaars, started from the 25th of Sha'ban, would be converted into Eid bazaars after 20th of Ramazan, he said.

For this purpose, the deputy commissioners have been paid their recommended funds, which they would be authorized to spend prudently as per rules and requirements, the minister further said. People could buy the 10-kilo flour bag in Ramazan bazaars for Rs375. The food department was provided funds of about Rs4.43 billion to bridge the gap in the price of flour in Ramazan bazaars and general markets, he said.

Similarly, the supply of sugar, ghee, vegetables and poultry products were available at affordable rates in Ramazan bazaars while many permanent measures were also being taken such as providing employment and ease of doing business as well as providing easy loans for self-sufficiency to control price-hike, concluded the minister.