41 witnesses’ cross-questioning in lynching case completes

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Friday completed cross-examination of all 41 prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot.
Previously, the court had recorded statement of Chief Investigation Officer. The court has adjourned the hearing until today (Saturday). The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.
