Youth killed as truck hits bike

LAHORE:A 19-year-old youth was killed in a road accident on Friday in the Baghbanpura area. The victim identified as Awais, a resident of Mananwala, was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached Ring Road Baghbanpura, a truck hit him. The victim fell down and succumbed to injuries.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes after a fire erupted in a house near Ayub Chowk. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house near General Hospital. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a plaza in Azam Cloth Market on Friday. First Response Fire team put out the fire. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the seven-storey plaza. The fire intensified due to the presence of blankets, sheets and polyester in the warehouse.

The exit and entry into the plaza was extremely challenging for the firefighters. Around 12 emergency vehicles and 35 rescuers partook in the fire operation.