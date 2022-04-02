5,000 cops to perform security duty

LAHORE:Around 5,000 police officials and 14,690 volunteers will perform security duties during Ramazan.
According to plan, 5,000 police officials under the supervision of six SPs, 34 DSPs and 83 SHOs will perform security duty around religious places and other important places. According to the plan, 330 Dolphin Squads teams, 122 police response unit (PRU) and 84 police stations vehicles will perform patrolling. The participants will be checked before entering the worship places that have been categorised according to their sensitivity.
Security: Security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up on Juma-tul-Mubarak. Divisional SPs ensured foolproof security arrangements in the City particularly at Cricket Stadium, residential areas of national and international cricket players, masajid, Imambargahs, markets, business centres, sensitive installations, religious and other public places.
