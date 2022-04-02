 
close
Saturday April 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Call to reduce food prices

By Our Correspondent
April 02, 2022

LAHORE:The federal and provincial government should take urgent measures to bring down the prices of essential food items such as vegetables, ghee, meat, chicken, pulses, flour and other essential commodities to give some respite to common person in the holy month of Ramazan. General Secretary of All-Pakistan Workers Confederation Khurshid Ahmad expressed these views in a press statement on Friday.

Comments