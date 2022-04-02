Best security for worship places ordered

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the best arrangements should be made for security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places by using all available resources during Ramazan.

He issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province while presiding over a video-link conference at Central Police Office here on Friday. The IGP said that security of Ramazan bazaars should be ensured and special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive mosques and places of worship during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh. He said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling in the morning and night hours. He said that special operation should be carried out against hoarding and profiteering with the help of special branch and intelligence agencies and the culprits involved in the illegal act should be punished. He said that security of public markets, banks and large shopping centres should also be taken into consideration during Ramazan.