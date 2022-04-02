‘Chinese Consulate strives to ensure health facilities’

LAHORE:Chinese Consul General Peng Zhengwu has said as China always aims to incentivize social and medial cooperation between China and Pakistan, Chinese Consulate Lahore is making the all-out effort to ensure health facilities to deserving hospitals in the provincial capital with the passion of brotherhood and affability.

He expressed these remarks on the inauguration of upgradation of Neonatology Unit and Central Oxygen System at Lady Aitchison Hospital carried out by Chinese special grant in collaboration with Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) here on Friday.

IIRMR Chairman M Mehdi, Lady Aitchison Hospital MS Dr M Iqbal Shahid and In-Charge Neonatology Department Alia Batool were also present on this occasion. Chinese acting Consul General said, “It is my honour to do something for the hospital and I hope the project will be remembered as a gesture of friendship between China and Pakistan.” He said, “It is an exchange of love between our people and based on the mutual trust and respect. Our friendship is time tested and will continue in the future. Under the framework of CPEC, more and more projects will benefit the local society. All this will consolidate our relations of all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.” IIRMR chair Muhammad Mehdi said that Chinese Consulate Lahore’s role in extending humanitarian assistance and help particularly in medical and health arena are very laudable. It will help synergise people-to-people cooperation between China and Pakistan, he added.

Lady Aitchison Hospital MS Dr M Iqbal Shahid said that 150 years old historical Lady Aitchison Hospital with 200 beds manage deliveries of around 1000 babies in a month. “At this critical situation China came forward with donation and fulfilled the demand of renovation of Neonatology Unit and Central Oxygen system in the hospital that will help to mitigate the incidence of mortality of new born babies,” he added. In-Charge Neonatology Department Dr Alia Batool paid a heartfelt gratitude to Chinese grant; Chinese acting Consul General Peng Zhengwu, Chinese diplomats and IIRMR chair M Mehdi to make this happen.