Security guard kills robber

A suspected robber was shot dead by a security guard while another was injured in Bin Qasim on Friday. Police said the security guard spotted a gang of six robbers entering the Gate No 4 of Steel Town and tried to catch them. At this, the robbers opened fire on him. In retaliation, the security guard opened fire on the robbers, killing one of them on the spot.

A crowd of people got hold of another robber and severely beat him up before handing him over to police, while the other four managed to escape from the scene. The deceased robber was identified as Fazal Malik, while the injured robber as Inam. The causalities were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.