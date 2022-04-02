Security guard kills robber

A suspected robber was shot dead by a security guard while another was injured in Bin Qasim on Friday. Police said the security guard spotted a gang of six robbers entering the Gate No 4 of Steel Town and tried to catch them. At this, the robbers opened fire on him. In retaliation, the security guard opened fire on the robbers, killing one of them on the spot.
A crowd of people got hold of another robber and severely beat him up before handing him over to police, while the other four managed to escape from the scene. The deceased robber was identified as Fazal Malik, while the injured robber as Inam. The causalities were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.
The District Municipal Corporation Central has become the first district to have a fully computerised automated...
Participants of a consultation on Friday discussed developing a strategic plan to improve the legal implementation...
The traffic police announced a traffic plan for Ramazan after a meeting at the traffic DIG office on Friday.The...
The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan always...
The Sindh government is considering promulgation of a law to provide a legal cover to the immunisation programme and...
The Sindh government has assigned grade 21 officer Baqaullah Unar as the acting chief secretary of the province. Unar,...
Comments