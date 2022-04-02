Traffic plan for Ramazan announced

The traffic police announced a traffic plan for Ramazan after a meeting at the traffic DIG office on Friday.

The spokesman for the traffic police said the meeting was chaired by the DIG and attended by the superintendents of police of all traffic districts. The SPs briefed the meeting about the special traffic arrangements to be made in their district during Ramazan.

The DIG directed all SPs to deploy additional personnel on highways, at Taraveeh places and shopping centres during Iftar, and to meet the officials of their districts and formulate traffic strategies.

There should be no double or triple parking in any area which would affect the flow of traffic, the DIG said, adding that the SPs should monitor the thoroughfares of their districts themselves so that the flow of traffic was not disturbed.

Later, a media briefing on Ramazan was held at the DIG Traffic Office. The DIG spoke to the media about traffic arrangements in Karachi during Ramazan and said that in order to improve the flow of traffic, it had been divided into seven main sectors. A traffic plan has been prepared from Merewether Tower to Manzil Pump, from Eidgah Chowk to Sohrab Goth, and from Gurumandir to 4K Chowrangi.

Under this special traffic plan, 833 police officers and youths will perform duties. The traffic police have requested the people not to violate traffic rules. Citizens have been asked to cooperate fully with the traffic police during the holy month, not to violate traffic signals and one-way rule. In case of any hassle and trouble, citizens can call the Traffic Police Guide 1915 for guidance, where officials will guide them.