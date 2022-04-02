Legislation on cards to criminalise refusal of vaccination to newborns, says Dr Azra Pechuho

The Sindh government is considering promulgation of a law to provide a legal cover to the immunisation programme and hold those parents accountable who refuse to get their children vaccinated.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said this on Friday during a meeting for result dissemination of the Pregnant Women and Birth Registry (PWBR) at eight super high-risk union councils in Karachi. The meeting took place at the office of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

“Vaccination is the birth right of every children so there is a need for making laws to provide legal cover to the immunisation programme and hold those parents responsible who don’t get their children vaccinated,” she said.

On the occasion, officials of the Interactive Research and Development (IRD), an international organisation which launched the registry, gave a presentation on the initiative, saying that the children enrolled through the PWBR had better immunisation coverage rates compared to other UCs and the PWBR should be implemented in all birthing facilities across the province to develop a universal birth registry (UBR).

Dr Azra said the PWBR should be a federal-level initiative and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) should implement it. She added that the Sindh government would talk to Nadra in this regard.

“And if there is a legal requirement, we will also consider promulgation of a provincial law to register every pregnant women and birth taking place at any public, private health facility or at home in the province. Failure to get children registered with the system can be declared as a criminal offence,” she said, adding that such registry could help in getting accurate data.

The health minister maintained that the first step should be the establishment of the birth registry and then it would be possible to make the vaccination for children mandatory. She added that the pilot project launched by the IRD indicated that a registry could help health officials reach out to each and every child in a union council and vaccinate them against all the vaccine-preventable diseases.

Responding to the queries, she said the Sindh government was trying to reduce the burden of patients from interior Sindh to the health facilities in Karachi and in this regard, more health facilities, especially for children, were being established in the province to save lives.

The establishment of the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology is one such example, which would have its health facilities in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on the pattern of the NICVD’s satellite centres, Dr Azra remarked.

IRD Director Subhash Chandir informed the meeting that the objective of the PWBR project was to provide the pregnant women and newborns in super high-risk union councils in Sindh visiting the 15 birthing facilities with an EPI digital identity and link them to vaccinators.

He explained that the objective was achieved successfully and resulted in better immunisation coverage in those UCs. “The implementation of the Pregnant Women and Birth Registry should be made mandatory in all birthing facilities across the province to develop a universal birth registry (UBR),” Chandir suggested.

Parliamentary Secretary Health in Sindh Assembly Qasim Soomro, Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, former director health Karachi and IRD Adviser on Mother and Child Health Dr Akram Sultan, EPI Project Director Dr Irshad Memon, medical Superintendents of various health facilities of Karachi, and representatives of WHO, Unicef and other donor organisations were also present at the meeting.