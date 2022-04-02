Minister lauds SEF’s role in providing quality education

Addressing the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Sindh Education Foundation, Minister for Education and Literacy Sardar Ali Shah said on Friday that education is our top priority and for this purpose the government has opened around 950 foundation-assisted schools in the current year.

The SEF collaborated with Microsoft and Noon Academy for providing education through ICT, and a programme for 38 people’s schools would be launched in partnership with reputable organisations, he announced.

The education minister commended the SEF’s role for strengthening the cause of quality education among the marginalised strata through building sustainable partnerships with the private sector in the province.

He said that the foundation was also playing a robust role in post-primary education. The minister said that around 3,555 SE&LD/FAS students were being provided fully funded scholarships in reputable institutions in the country and this was the biggest and most important step of Sindh Education Foundation. He further said that the SEF, in collaboration with the UNDP, had initiated a ‘Youth Education, Employment and Empowerment Project’, which aimed to empower more than 15,000 youths and around 50 per cent women through education and training.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to overcome all impediments and improve access to as well as the quality of education across the province. The SELD is determined to back the foundation for its scalability to create a lasting positive impact in the lives of children of the province.

On the occasion, SEF officials distributed cash awards and certificates among high- performing learners of the Adolescent And Adult Learning And Training Program (AAALTP). The SEF is Sindh’s initiative of providing accelerated primary education to those adolescents who missed the opportunity to get primary education at their right age. It has successfully completed the first batch after attempting the final exam of Package “C” equivalent to fifth class pass, under the supervision of the Sindh Education Foundation and Non-Formal Directorate.

For this, adolescent learners have been awarded with an equivalency certificate of primary pass after successfully clearing the exams. In order to encourage high- performing learners, the Primary Equivalency Certificate Distribution Ceremony of AALTP learners was arranged. Currently, the foundation has 14 partners and a network of 103 centres with approximately 183 teachers through which it provides non-formal education to around 10,000 learners and 1,148 adult learners in 15 districts of Sindh. The theme for the 30th year anniversary, which is “empowering through education”, was also shared along with a presentation about the SEF and 30 years of its journey.