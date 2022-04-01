Woman voter dies of ‘suffocation’

MANSEHRA: A woman voter died of suffocation inside a polling station in the Ghandian area and the polling of the second phase of the local government elections was held in a peaceful manner across the Hazara Division on Thursday.

Amraizan Bibi was present inside the polling station in Ghandian when she fell unconscious and was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

According to her family, the doctors told them that she died of cardiac arrest.

The polling, which started at about 8am, continued without any interval till 5pm and except some verbal brawls no serious incident of law and order was reported in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts.

The women also exercised their right to vote even in the highly conservative Kolai-Palas, Torghar, Lower Kohistan and Upper Kohistan districts.

In Hazara, most of the 13000 police personnel were deployed in upper parts of the division to maintain the law order situation.

The police were deployed in and outside the polling stations in six districts in upper parts of Hazara Division.

In some parts of the division, the polling was started after 30 minutes or even an hour delay of the fixed time.