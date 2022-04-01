Woman kidnaps 18-month-old baby in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman on Thursday allegedly kidnapped an 18-day-old baby boy after taking him to a nearby basic health unit to provide his family the financial assistance of Rs50,000.

“The accused woman visited the residence of an Afghan national and lured the family members into sending a child with her to avail financial assistance being provided to the parents of a minor child by the government. And then no clue was found to the child and the woman,” Muzafar Khan, the investigation officer in the case, told reporters here.

He said that the police department had sought the help of the police from across the country for the early recovery of the child and arrest of the accused.

“We have been utilising all available resources for the recovery of the kidnapped infant and arrest of the accused woman,” the official said.

Hayyat Jan, the father of the kidnapped infant, told police that an unidentified woman visited his residence in the Khaki area and asked his wife that the government was giving away Rs50,000 assistance to parents of the children aged less than a month.

“If you want to avail this financial assistance then send your 18-day-old baby with me to the Basic Health Unit in Barkund,” he quoted the accused woman as saying to his wife.

Hayat Jan said that the accused did not allow his brother to go inside the BHU along with her, saying the officials would recognise him as an Afghan national and would not give the charity.

He said that the woman asked his brother to wait for her outside the health facility but disappeared with his child.

“My wife has been unconscious since then and police high ups should ensure his child’s early recovery,” Jan said.