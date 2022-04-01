Seminar, walk arranged on Covid-19 precautionary measures

PESHAWAR: An awareness-raising seminar and a subsequent walk on the importance of precautionary measures for Covid-19 was held at the Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar, on Thursday.

The walk was organized by the department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the provost office of the university.

Dr P Mahpali, Country Head of the WHO Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Zahid Anwar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, was present as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahpali appreciated the role of Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic and how the country successfully dealt with the disease. However, Covid is still here and we have to fight it by taking precautionary measures.

Prof Zahid Anwar highlighted various measures taken by the university during Covid-19. He requested the country head to donate a fully equipped ambulance for the university students which was accepted on the spot.

Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman, Social Work Department and Community Services Director, welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of medical social work for the promotion of a healthy life and proper rehabilitation and reintegration of the diseased person.

The participants held a walk from the Zero Point of the New Academic Block, moved towards the College of Home Economics and on Road No 02 and culminated in front of the Student-Teacher Centre.

Meanwhile, an online round table meeting themed “Integration processes: Russia and the SCO” was organized by the Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Russia.

Some nine international experts in the field of media, politics and economic development in the roundtable meeting discussed topical issues and prospects of cooperation for the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and also analyzed Russia’s role in the integration with the SCO.

Dr Faizullah Jan, Chairman, Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, in his speech highlighted the importance of SCO for Pakistan in achieving regional peace and stability and developing closer ties with regional partners through multi-faceted linkages and connectivity.