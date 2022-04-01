AJK PM announces historic Ramazan package

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has announced a historic Ramazan package for the people of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK premier said this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Central Press Club Muzaffarabad. Opposition Leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Cabinet ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Member Assembly Sardar Javed Ayub and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Niazi said the AJK government will provide a subsidy of Rs400 per 40kg of flour during Ramazan. “Subsidy amounting to Rs56 crore would be provided under the Ramazan relief package”, he said.

Congratulating the newly elected office holders of the CPC, the PM announced to provide a grant of Rs1.5 million for the construction of Central Press Club Housing colony. He said that funds for this purpose (Press Club Housing colony) would be allocated in the upcoming budget. The AJK premier said that the role of media was of utmost importance vis-à-vis highlighting the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir and development of the liberated territory. He said that the role and responsibilities of the media in the capital of the base camp has increased manifold since India’s move on 05 August 2019.

He said that Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir is the first responsibility of the government and the government will fulfil its responsibility. The AJK PM hailed the OIC for adopting a landmark resolution demanding the Indian government to revoke its 5th August 2019 decision. He said that the credit for hosting the historic conference “goes to Prime minister Imran Khan”.

Earlier, AJK prime minister administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Muzaffarabad Press Club including President Syed Afaq Hussain Shah, Senior Vice President Shehzad Lolabi, Vice President Tanveer Tanoli, Secretary General Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi, Additional Secretary General Safir Raza, Secretary Finance Ansar Khawaja and Joint Secretary Gulzar Usmani and Information Secretary Naseer Chaudhry took oath of office.

The newly elected President of Press Club Syed Afaq Hussain Shah thanked the prime minister of Azad Kashmir for attending the swearing in ceremony.