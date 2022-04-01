One killed, two injured in road mishap

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley and tri-wheeler collided head on in the Malokra area in Oghi on Thursday.

The tri-wheeler hit the speeding tractor-trolley and three people on board sustained serious injuries.

The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced Husnain Fiaz as dead. Abdul Malik, stated to be driver of the tri-wheeler, and Qamar Shah were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, in a critical condition.