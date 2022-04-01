Workshop for GBV victims

Islamabad : In order to enhance the coping skills of caregivers, GDP organised a two-day capacity building workshop on psychosocial support to victims/survivors of Gender-based violence (GBV) for the relevant officials at a hotel here on Thursday, says a press release.

Abdul Sattar, director general, Ministry of Human Rights, was the chief guest.

Group Development Pakistan (GDP), a civil society organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, working on protecting and promoting child rights and strengthening child protection and justice with children across Pakistan.

Later, certificates were presented to the participants. The chief guest, Abdul Sattar appreciated the initiative & said that such workshops will further enhance the understanding of the mentioned officials on psychosocial support to the victims /survivors of GBV & that he looks forward to a brighter future regarding the issue.