95 bikes handed over to Eagle Squad

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ahsan Younis handed over 95 heavy bikes (150cc) to the Eagle Squad which was another step to increase its strength.

According to details, IGP Ashan Younas on Thursday handed over keys of 95 heavy bikes (150cc) to the Eagle Squad personnel. The SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation) and SP (Headquarters) were also present on the occasion.

The Eagle Squad was earlier using 125cc bikes and provision of 150cc bikes would help them in quick response in to access the crime scene. MT Officer has also been deployed to take new care of the new bikes. Talking to the Eagle Squad personnel on the occasion, the IGP urged them to take care of the heavy bikes as their personal property. He also hailed the role of the squad in controlling the crimes in the federal capital.

The Islamabad Police chief said that soon after assuming the charge, he had provided additional force to all police stations of the Capital besides provision of required material to Eagle Squad which helped in lessening the crime rate in the city.