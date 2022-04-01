Mother slaughters three kids to take revenge on husband

Islamabad : A mother allegedly slaughtered her three children – a son and two daughters – for taking revenge on her husband and later attempted to commit suicide by cutting her throat but failed.

Two episodes of the same nature have occurred during the last three weeks in Islamabad Capital Territory. The shivering incident took place in House No. 91, Street-4, Farash Town, falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station.

The police have arrested the alleged killer and registered the first investigation report (FIR) under murder charges and shifted the bodies of three minors to the hospital. The alleged killer, identified as Zaiba slaughtered her three kids including 7-year-old Ayan (son), 4-year-old Muskan (daughter), and Noor, 3 (daughter) in a domestic dispute, police said adding she was trying to kill herself with the same knife when some people in the neighbourhood informed the police.

Earlier, the accused Zainab quarrelled with her husband Hadayatullah Khan, who was working with Al-Nafees Hospital as a gardener and hardly earning bread and butter for his family the accused pressurised her husband to increase his income but he expressed his helplessness in this regard and left the house.

Following the argument with her husband, she gathered her three children in a room after her husband left the house for duty, fetched a sharp knife from the kitchen, and sliced the throat of her son 7-year-old Ayyan after thrashing him ruthlessly, police, quoting her statement, said adding the after killing her son, she butchered her two daughters, Muskan and Noor one by one and tried to committed suicide.

Earlier, on 11th March this year, in a horrifying incident, a mother killed her two daughters by hanging them from a ceiling fan to take revenge on her annoyed husband.

Ironically, the alleged killer showed the hanging bodies of her daughters – 5-year-old Farah and three-and-a-half-year-old Hoor – to her husband on video call who was out of town at that time.

The gruesome episode occurred in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station on Thursday when both the minors repeatedly asked and cried for their father. “I couldn’t control my anger,” the mother told the police, adding she first thrashed both and later put a rope around their necks and hanged them, one by one till they died. “Then, I phoned my husband on a video call and showed the bodies hanging from the ceiling fan,” she said. “I also decided to commit suicide as I had no choice to live without my daughters but could not do so,” she told the investigation team in her confession.