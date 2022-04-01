WAPDA win men's, women's netball titles

ISLAMABAD: WAPDA won both men's and women's titles in the National Netball Championships at the Liaquat Gymnasium Thursday evening.

In one of the toughest finals, WAPDA edged out Army 24-23. In the third position play, Navy beat HEC 30-22.

In the women's final, WAPDA beat HEC 22-11.

Army edged out Sindh 18-15 to finish third.

In the inter-school girls’ final, PF Karachi beat Danish Rajinpur 20-16 to take the title.