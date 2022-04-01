Fahmida to inaugurate multipurpose gymnasium in Karachi today

KARACHI: The IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza will inaugurate the much-awaited multipurpose gymnasium at the PSB-owned coaching centre here on Friday, official sources informed 'The News' on Thursday.

Sources said that the minister was expected to announce the details of other development projects.

Sources said that the squash academy at the centre had also been completed. The PC-1 for some other projects had been approved, they added. Those included the replacement of the 25-year-old tartan track, they said.

The minister, who played an important role in the approval of the budget and summaries of these projects, will also review the work on the ongoing projects.

Sources said that the construction of flats for staffers would be completed in June this year.