 
close
Friday April 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Gianni to stand for re-election as FIFA president

By AFP
April 01, 2022

DOHA: Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday he will stand for re-election for a third term as president of FIFA.

“I want to tell you that I will be standing for re-election next year,” Infantino said at the congress of world football’s governing body in Doha.

Comments