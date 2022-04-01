Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup plans

DOHA: FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday tried to distance himself from a highly controversial project to hold the World Cup every two years as he suggested the plan had never actually been proposed by world football’s governing body.

“Let me be very clear that FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup,” Infantino said on the stage at the organisation’s congress in Doha on the eve of the draw for this year’s tournament.

Despite that, Infantino has pushed the project in recent months along with Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now FIFA’s head of global development.

Infantino claimed at a virtual global summit to discuss the topic last December that playing the World Cup more regularly would offer enormous financial benefits for member federations.

Then, FIFA promised an extra $19 million every four years for each national federation, based on feasibility studies projecting major revenue increases.

Yet Infantino had to put off holding a vote on the subject due to vociferous opposition from all sides.

It had initially been thought the subject would feature prominently at Thursday’s congress in the Qatari capital, but the agenda was instead dominated by the fall-out from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as the build-up to the World Cup.

“Let’s get the process clear here — the last FIFA Congress asked the FIFA administration... to start a feasibility study into holding the World Cup every two years,” Infantino added.

“The FIFA administration under the leadership of Arsene Wenger did exactly that.

“FIFA did not propose anything, but came to the conclusion that it is feasible, that it would have some repercussions and impact.”