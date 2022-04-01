Kyrgios fined $35,000 for tirade at umpire in Miami loss

MIAMI: Australian star Nick Kyrgios was fined $35,000 by the ATP on Thursday following his stormy row with umpire Carlos Bernardes in a Tuesday loss at the Miami Open.

Kyrgios was seething with the Brazilian during his last-16 defeat to Italy’s Jannik Sinner, calling the match official "horrendous" and "embarrassing" during multiple tirades during the match.

The ATP charged the fiery 26-year-old Aussie with two counts of unsportsmanlike conduct for a total of $10,000, a verbal abuse charge of $20,000 and an audible obscenity violation of $5,000.

Kyrgios, who was hit with a $25,000 penalty for racket abuse and audible obscenity at Indian Wells earlier this month in a match also officiated by Bernardes, stressed at the start of his Miami Open campaign that he was at "peace" with himself on and off the court.

He was, however, incensed with Bernardes’ performance and although the Australian was initially upset about the difference in conditions between the main court and Grandstand at the sprawling Hard Rock Stadium.