Gill’s name be put on ECL, demands Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday demanded for placing the name of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on the exit control list (ECL).
He said that Gill not only kept his income undisclosed, which he was receiving from an American public university, but also failed to declare the source of income in the assets submitted to the Cabinet Division. He said that the assets of the SAPM should be investigated.
