Lettergate: PM seeks legal advisers’ input today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of his legal advisers on Friday (today) to seek their opinion on the options available to him, including invoking Article 6 of the Constitution, to thwart the alleged conspiracy to oust his government.

The conspiracy is being claimed to be originated from a foreign country. The original evidence of this alleged conspiracy is said to be contained in a telegram that the prime minister received from an ambassador, who provided notes from his conversations with policymakers in the foreign country.

PM Khan, in his televised speech to the nation on Thursday, named America but quickly withdrew the name and switched to a ‘foreign country’ reference. The contents of the letter were shared at the National Security Council on Thursday, which termed it a “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.”

According to PM Khan’s narrative, a foreign country is aiding regime change in Pakistan through vote of no-confidence. The prime minister repeatedly said that there was evidence of foreign funding being used to support the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.



Sources close to these developments say that the prime minister’s legal team is looking into provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, which could help determine the next steps by the government to thwart this alleged conspiracy.

Pakistan Penal Code carries provisions for offences against the state; a conspiracy to commit offences is punishable under Section 121. “Whoever within or without Pakistan conspires to commit any of the offences punishable by Section 121, or to deprive Pakistan of the sovereignty of its territories or of any part thereof, or conspires to overawe, by means of criminal force or the show of criminal force, the federal government or any provincial government, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine,” the law states.

Other provisions concern sedition, collecting arms with intention of waging war, concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war and a condemnation of the creation of the state, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty.

A top legal aide of the PM who spoke to The News referred to the high treason case against former dictator General Musharraf, who interfered with the judicial hierarchy and removed judges by imposing emergency.

“There is precedence in the country which can be invoked on this particular case because foreign aid and conspiracy is being used to oust an elected prime minister,” the legal aide said, requesting anonymity.

Two top decision making forums have validated the communique as an interference in the country’s internal affairs and described the language as undiplomatic, said the aide. Opposition says Prime Minister Khan is trying to use strong arm tactics to rescue him from current situation, in which his allies and dissident members of his party have crossed over to join no-trust move.