China hopes Pakistan’s political parties to uphold country’s interests

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Chinese government expected that all the political parties in Pakistan would stay united and uphold supreme interest of country’s development and stability.
While responding to a question about no-confidence move against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition, Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China is committed to non-interference policy, adding that as an all weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of country’s developments and stability.”
