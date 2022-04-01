President for promotion of preventive medical treatment

MUZAFFARABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the formulation of an effective strategy to benefit from the valuable human resource of doctors in the country by promoting preventive medical treatment over the conventional curative method.

In his address at the convocation of Muzaffarabad Medical College, he said the doctors and health practitioners could play an important role in addressing several neglected areas of healthcare, where raising awareness could make a difference.

He mentioned the challenges of over-population, malnutrition of women, stunted growth of children, and obesity, and emphasised the active participation of doctors to guide the people on preventive measures. He expressed concern that around 10 percent population of the country was suffering from Hepatitis with an estimated cost of $3 billion to be incurred on the treatment. Through the preventive steps, he said, the number of patients could be significantly reduced.