Can’t rule out opposition’s involvement in conspiracy: ministers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said there were many reasons to believe that the no-trust move was not indigenous rather foreign powers were involved, which were bent on ousting the prime minister for pursuing an independent foreign policy.

“We have called some parliamentarians and opposition leaders to show them evidences of the foreign plot, but their boycott strengthens our stance that some opposition leaders are fully involved in the ‘regime change conspiracy,’ he said while talking to the media after the National Security Committee meeting, attended here by the top civil and military leadership.

Flanked by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, he said only some of opposition leaders, not the entire lot, were involved in the conspiracy and taking dictation from abroad. Had the no-confidence move originated from within the country, the opposition leaders would have showed keenness to attend the in-camera session of the Parliament proposed by the government the other day, he noted.

The minister said it was possible that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's dissident members of the National Assembly might not know about the foreign conspiracy and might change their mind after seeing the evidences. “I want to ask them to hold their decisions and attend the [Parliamentary] National Security Committee meeting so that they can see the documents confirming that the conspiracy to oust the prime minister has been orchestrated on the desire of international powers,” he added.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif along with some media persons were involved in the conspiracy which was only aimed at ousting the prime minister from the power. Referring to the meetings of Nawaz Sharif with Indians and Israeli diplomats, he said the conspiracy was hatched at his London flat on the dictations emanating from somewhere else. He ruled out any possibility of the prime minister’s resignation, saying Imran Khan would fight till the last ball. “This is not the fight of Imran Khan rather of the nation, the country’s sovereignty and integrity,” he added.

To a query, he said the nation stood by the prime minister and fully supported him for the independent foreign policy pursued by his government. Hammad Azhar said the change of regime would help some foreign powers which wanted to influence the country’s foreign policy. It also seemed from the content of the letter that they wanted to oust PM Imran Khan, who, they thought, was pursuing the independent foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the communiqué, issued after the National Security Committee meeting, had confirmed the foreign plot for regime change in the country.

He, in a tweet, said the NSC communiqué was a matter of shame for those who termed the regime change foreign plot a lie. Farrukh Habib said, threat to regime change is a proven fact through some local stooges who filed ‘no-confidence motion’ to complete that agenda.

Talking to media Farrukh Habib said the government had not named any country but all the evidence was available. "No country has the right to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs", Farrukh Habib said.

He said that unfortunately some people were making fun of threats, Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence on the issue. He said that Parliament's National Security Committee meeting would also discuss the issue. The whole nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding "The last 5 overs of the game are remaining and PM Imran Khan will fight till the last ball".

He said now it was not the issue of 172 votes, the matter has moved ahead as a conspiracy has been hatched to overthrow the elected government. To a question, he said no-confidence motion was linked with the threatening letter as it was moved the very next day of receiving the letter.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that the Pakistan was sovereign state and any interference from outside will not be accepted at any cost in internal matters of country.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the prime minister was evident that we were pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy and free while taking own decisions, not working under the supervision of anyone.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always done politics for honour and dignity of the country.

Responding to PMLN leader Maryam Aurangzeb's statement, Gill said Imran Khan's agenda has always been to keep the country's dignity first. Referring to PMLN leaders, he said in the past they have used their power just to run their own businesses and now they are engaged in giving baseless statements against the government. "Those who sided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their personal businesses had traded the country's integrity in the past," Gill said and added that Sharif's collected black money through TTs.