QWP leader asks Imran to quit

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Thursday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as he had lost majority in theNational Assembly.
Speaking at a press conference here, he said the prime minister should resign to end the political crisis. “The allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have started deserting the prime minister. He should see the writing on the wall,” he said.
PTI UAE Tiger Force Vice-Chairman Rabiullah Khan announced joining the QWP along with his supporters and family members on the occasion. Sikandar Sherpao said the country would face anarchy if Imran Khan did not step down or face the proceedings of the no-confidence motion in the democratic manner.
He asked the speaker of the National Assembly to play his constitutional role instead of act as a PTI worker. He said after the removal of the prime minister through the no-confidence motion, the opposition parties should introduce election reforms to pave the way for the holding of the free and fair election.
“Imran Khan used to say he would prefer to commit suicide instead of seeking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he recalled. “Where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses?” he asked. The QWP leader said the PTI had added to the woes of the people in its three and a half-year rule.
